[WT논평] A significant paradigm shift for North Korea

It should be crystal clear: North Korea has nuclear weapons not only for defensive deterrence purposes but also, according to Kim Jong-un, in order to respond to any perceived threat to North Korea and its leadership.



Mr. Kim made these comments at the April 25 military parade in Pyongyang, celebrating the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Army. Mr. Kim then doubled down on April 30, as reported by North Korea’s state media, warning that Pyongyang could preemptively use its nuclear weapons to counter hostile forces.



This is a significant paradigm shift for North Korea. During almost 30 years of negotiations with North Korea, its message was consistent: Nuclear weapons were for deterrence and self-defense, never to be used against the United States or any other country.



Mr. Kim’s recent pronouncements make it abundantly clear that North Korea’s nuclear weapons could be used for offensive purposes, including preemptive use against any perceived threat.



Mr. Kim is sending the United States and South Korea a warning: The self-imposed moratorium on intercontinental ballistic missiles and nuclear tests is over, and we are going to build more nuclear weapons and missiles to deliver them as far as the United States.



Ignoring nuclear developments with North Korea is not an option. Whether we like it or not, North Korea is a priority issue that must be dealt with ― by China, the United States, South Korea, Japan and the international community. When a nuclear weapons country like Russia puts its nuclear forces on high alert we correctly are concerned. When Kim Jong-un talks of preemptively using nuclear weapons, we should also be concerned.

북한의 중요한 패러다임 변화 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미국 대북협상 특사) 김정은 북한 국무위원장에 따르면 북한이 방어적인 억지 목적뿐만 아니라 북한 및 그 지도부에 대한 모든 인식된 위협에 대응하기 위해 핵무기를 보유하고 있다는 것은 아주 분명한 사실임이 틀림없다. 김정은은 조선인민혁명군 창설 90주년을 기념하는 4월25일의 평양 열병식에서 이런 언급을 했다. 북한의 국영 보도매체가 전한 바에 따르면 김정은은 이어서 4월30일 평양이 적대적 세력들에 대항하기 위해 자국 핵무기를 선제적으로 사용할 수 있다는 경고를 더욱 강력하게 되풀이했다. 이것은 북한의 중요한 패러다임 변화다. 북한과 협상을 벌인 근 30년 동안 북한의 메시지는 한결같았다. 즉 핵무기는 억지와 자위를 목적으로 한 것이지 결코 미국이나 어떤 다른 나라에 대항하여 사용하려는 건 아니란 점이었다. 김정은의 최근 선언은 북한 핵무기가 모든 인식된 위협에 대한 선제적 사용을 포함해 공격 목적으로 사용될 수 있다는 점을 아주 분명하게 밝힌다. 김정은은 미국과 한국에 이런 경고를 하고 있다. ‘북한 스스로 정한 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 시험발사 및 핵실험 유예는 끝났으며, 우리는 미국까지 보낼 수 있는 핵무기와 미사일을 더 많이 만들 것이다.’ 북한 관련 핵 문제의 진전을 무시하는 것은 선택사항이 아니다. 우리가 좋아하든 싫어하든 북한은 중국, 미국, 한국, 일본, 국제사회가 처리해야 할 우선적인 현안이다. 러시아처럼 핵무기로 무장한 나라가 자국의 핵무기 부대에 경계태세를 취하도록 할 때 우리는 우려하는 것이 옳다. 김정은이 자국 핵무기를 선제적으로 사용할 것이라고 말할 때 우리는 또한 우려하는 것이 마땅하다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △crystal clear : 아주 분명한 △comment : 언급 △double down : 배가하다

