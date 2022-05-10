[WT논평] Xi Jinping changed the political order of China (3)

The Asia Times’ David P. Goldman believes that, despite the caustic images coming out of Shanghai and the negative response to Mr. Xi’s zero COVID policy, the political damage will be kept to the Shanghai leadership. Mr. Xi will be insulated.



Charles Burton, the MacDonald Laurier Institute in Ottawa, believes that Mr. Xi’s failure to develop or import effective mRNA vaccines and Mr. Xi’s family’s enormous corrupt wealth could readily lead to his downfall and even imprisonment as Mr. Jiang’s “Shanghai Gang” will mobilize rapidly once it is obvious that the zero COVID policy that Mr. Xi insists upon in Shanghai has failed.



But, there’s something darker going on behind the scenes of this horrific lockdown in Shanghai. Mr. Jiang believes that Mr. Xi is using the lockdown to punish Shanghai in the same way that Mao infamously did during his reign of terror.



In Mr. Jiang’s assessment, “Xi is punishing [Jiang Zemin]” because “The Party’s political system idealizes struggle and domination.” This assessment might be more accurate than many Western observers care to admit.



At the very least, Mr. Xi is likely using his failed zero COVID policies in Shanghai as an excuse to clean house both Shanghai’s local ruling cadre and attack the “Shanghai Gang” led by Mr. Jiang.



Given that Sun Chunlan, Mr. Xi’s vice premier, is only just now arriving in Shanghai to “manage” the crisis there, we are likely at the start of the crisis.



The longer it goes on, and the less competent Mr. Xi’s response appears to other members of China’s elite and to the Chinese people, the less likely he will maintain his grip on power.

시진핑이 중국 정치질서를 변화시켰다 (3) 브랜든 J 웨이처트(지정학 분석가) 아시아타임스의 데이비드 P.골드먼은 상하이에서 나오는 신랄한 이미지와 시진핑의 ‘제로(0) 코로나’ 정책에 대한 부정적 반응에도 불구하고 정치적 손상은 상하이 지도부의 몫이 될 것으로 생각한다. 시진핑은 보호받을 것이다. 시진핑이 상하이에서 고집하는 제로 코로나 정책이 만약 실패했다는 것이 명백해질 경우 장쩌민의 ‘상하이방’이 신속하게 세력을 동원하면, 시진핑이 효과적인 mRNA(메신저 리보핵산) 백신을 개발하거나 수입하는 데 실패한 점과 시진핑 일가가 부패로 엄청난 재산을 축적한 점 등이 즉각 그의 몰락, 심지어 감옥행의 원인이 될 수 있는 것으로 오타와 소재 맥도널드 로리어 연구소의 찰스 버턴은 믿는다. 그러나 끔찍한 이번 상하이 봉쇄 사태의 배경에는 무언가 더 어두운 요인이 존재한다. 마오쩌둥의 공포 정치 당시 악명 높은 조치와 동일한 방식으로 시진핑이 상하이를 처벌하기 위해 봉쇄 조치를 악용하고 있다고 장쩌민은 믿는다. 장쩌민이 평가하기에 “중국 공산당의 정치체제는 투쟁과 지배를 이상화하기” 때문에 “시진핑이 (장쩌민을) 처벌하고 있다.” 이런 평가는 다수의 서방 관측통들이 인정하고 싶어 하는 것보다 더 정확할지도 모른다. 적어도 시진핑은 자신의 실패한 제로 코로나 정책을 상하이의 지역 핵심 지배집단을 숙청하는 동시에 장쩌민이 이끄는 상하이방을 공격하는 구실로 상하이에서 이용하고 있을 가능성이 있다. 시진핑 정부의 부총리 쑨춘란이 위기를 “관리하기” 위해 불과 얼마 전 상하이에 도착한 점을 감안하면 위기는 이제 시작됐을 가능성이 있다. 위기가 더 오래 지속되고 시진핑의 대응이 중국 지도부의 다른 구성원들과 중국 국민들에게 더 무능한 것으로 비칠수록 시진핑이 권력을 유지할 가능성은 줄어든다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △caustic: 신랄한 △insulate: ∼을 보호하다 △horrific: 끔찍한, 지독한 △infamously: 악명 높게 △care: 관심 가지다 △Shanghai Gang: 상하이방

