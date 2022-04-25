[WT논평] The invasion of Ukraine has terminated the post-Cold War period (2)

Under Mr. Putin’s leadership, Russia continued on a destructive path as a revisionist autocratic power by invading Ukraine and illegally annexing Crimea in 2014; targeting civilians and inducing a massive flow of displaced people in Syria in support of dictator Bashar al Assad and his use of chemical weapons; interfering in U.S. and European elections; and launching malicious cyberattacks.



And now the Russian military is raining down hell on Ukrainian innocent civilians, who are reaping what the KGB sowed.



Estonian former Chief of Intelligence Eerik Kross has accurately identified the challenge, “which is immeasurably deeper, wider and older than Putin and his band of gangsters.”



The Soviet Union’s human rights atrocities at home and abroad, Josef Stalin’s purges, the gulag system, as well as illegal annexations of the Baltic States and parts of Finland and Poland “were never criminalized.”



Mr. Kross argues there was “never a national leadership-led redemption attempt.” There were no trials for Soviet war crimes. Mr. Kross assesses Mr. Putin has perpetuated the national myth about Russia being a liberator, when in fact “liberation” meant only subjugation and exploitation.



For Mr. Kross, it’s not about Mr. Putin, but rather Russian society. Only the Russians can begin a “process of redemption and reeducation.”



This of course is precisely what Mr. Putin fears most and it’s why he deals such harsh blows against anyone seeking to protest his rule.



Mr. Putin’s war on Ukraine is consistent with Soviet goals of exercising influence and defending regime security. Pro-West democratic and prosperous former Soviet republics are an existential threat to Mr. Putin’s corrupt and repressive regime.

우크라이나 침공이 ‘포스트 냉전’ 시대 종식시켰다 (2) 대니얼 N 호프먼(폭스뉴스 기고가) 블라디미르 푸틴 러시아 대통령의 지도 아래 러시아는 2014년 우크라이나를 침공하고 크림을 불법적으로 합병함으로써 수정주의 독재 강대국의 파괴적 길을 계속 걸었다. 시리아에서 독재자 바샤르 알아사드와 그의 화학무기 사용을 지원하는 가운데 민간인들을 표적으로 삼았고 대규모 난민 유출을 초래했다. 미국 및 유럽의 여러 선거에 간섭했다. 그리고 악의적인 사이버 공격을 일삼았다. 그리고 지금 러시아 군대는 우크라이나 민간인들을 지옥 같은 상황에 빠뜨리고 있다. 그들은 옛 소련 국가보안위원회(KGB)가 뿌린 것을 거두고 있다. 에스토니아의 정보 최고 책임자였던 에리크 크로스는 그 도전을 이렇게 정확히 짚었다. “그것은 푸틴과 그의 깡패 집단보다 엄청나게 더 오래되었고 더 깊으며 더 넓다.” 소련이 국내외에서 저지른 잔혹한 인권탄압, 이오시프 스탈린의 숙청, 강제노동 수용소 체제는 물론이고 발트 국가들과 핀란드 및 폴란드의 일부 지역을 불법적으로 합병한 조치는 “한 번도 단죄를 받지 않았다.” 크로스는 “한 국가의 지도부가 주도하여 과오를 만회하려는 시도가 한 번도 없었다”고 주장한다. 소련의 전쟁범죄는 재판에 회부되지 않았다. 사실 ‘해방’이 단지 정복과 착취를 의미하는 상황에서 푸틴은 러시아가 해방자라는 국민 신화를 영속화했다고 크로스는 평가한다. 크로스가 보기에는, 푸틴이 문제가 아니라 러시아 사회가 문제다. 오직 러시아 국민들만이 ‘과오 만회 및 재교육 과정’을 시작할 수 있다. 이런 진로는 정확하게 푸틴이 가장 두려워하는 것이며, 그가 자기 통치에 저항하는 길을 모색하는 모든 사람에게 그처럼 가혹한 타격을 입히는 까닭이 여기 있다. 푸틴의 우크라이나 전쟁은, 영향력 확대 및 정권 안보 수호를 위한 소련의 여러 가지 목표와 일치한다. 옛 소련에서 독립한 공화국들의 친서방적이며 민주적이고 번영하는 모습은 푸틴의 부패한 탄압 정권의 생존을 위협한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]