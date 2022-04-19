[WT논평] All were great empires in the past (3)

Tehran’s interventions in Latin America have included terrorist bombings in Argentina and currently include weapons shipments to Venezuela and Nicaragua.



Iran’s rulers want to bestride the Middle East like a colossus, driving out infidel Americans and their “satanic” influences and toppling Muslim leaders friendly to the U.S., e.g., the Saudi, Bahraini and Emirati royals.



The weaker Washington appears, the more we will see Arab pragmatists hedging their bets by attempting to placate what they fear will soon be a nuclear-armed Islamic Republic.



Regarding Israel, Iran’s rulers harbor genocidal intentions. “We will not back off from the annihilation of Israel, even one millimeter,” Brigadier-General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesman for Iran’s armed forces, said in a recent interview. “We want to destroy Zionism in the world.”



Turn now to Russia, where I’ve long been convinced, President Vladimir Putin sees himself as a 21st-century czar, committed to rebuilding the Russian empire, which became the Soviet empire even as Soviet leaders declared themselves anti-imperialists.



Belarus, under Alexander Lukashenko, is already a vassal state. Mr. Putin has used military power to gain a foothold in the Middle East, including a Syrian port on the Mediterranean.



Since 2008, he’s occupied 20% of neighboring Georgia. He threatens the Baltic states and foments instability in the Balkan states. He took Crimea away from Ukraine in 2014 and backs separatists in eastern Ukraine. He now has tens of thousands of troops pressing on Ukraine’s borders.

모두 과거에 위대한 제국이었다 (3) 클리퍼드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 남미에 대한 테헤란 정권의 개입은 아르헨티나의 테러분자 폭탄 공격을 비롯해 현재의 베네수엘라, 니카라과에 대한 무기 수송이 포함된다. 이란의 지배자들은 거인처럼 중동을 주름잡으면서 불신자인 미국인들과 그들의 ‘사악한’ 영향력을 몰아내고 예컨대 사우디아라비아, 바레인, 아랍에미리트(UAE)의 왕실들처럼 미국에 우호적인 무슬림 지도자들을 실각시키기를 원한다. 워싱턴이 더 약해 보일수록 아랍의 실용주의자들은 미국과 이란 사이에서 더 많은 분산투자를 할 것이다. 곧 핵무기 보유국이 될 가능성이 큰 이란을 달래고 회유하기 위해서다. 이스라엘과 관련하여 이란 지도자들은 대량학살 의도를 품고 있다. 이란군 대변인인 아볼파즐 세카르치 준장은 최근 회견에서 이렇게 말했다. “우리는 이스라엘을 전멸시키겠다는 입장에서 1㎜도 물러서지 않을 것이다. 우리는 세상에서 시온주의를 파괴하기를 원한다.” 이제 러시아로 방향을 돌려 보자. 블라디미르 푸틴 러시아 대통령은 자신을 러시아 제국의 재건에 헌신하는 21세기의 차르(황제)로 생각하고 있다고 필자는 오래전부터 확신해 왔다. 소련 지도자들이 자기네는 반제국주의자들이라고 선언했음에도 러시아 제국은 소련 제국이 되었다. 알렉산데르 루카센코 (대통령) 치하의 벨라루스는 이미 러시아의 속국이다. 푸틴은 지중해에 위치한 시리아 항구 하나를 포함해 중동에서 발판을 마련하기 위해 군사력을 사용해 왔다. 2008년 이래 푸틴은 조지아의 20%를 점령했다. 그는 발트 국가들을 협박하고 발칸의 몇몇 나라에서 불안을 조성하고 있다. 그는 2014년 우크라이나로부터 크림반도를 빼앗았고 동부 우크라이나에서 분리주의자들을 지원한다. 그는 지금 수만명의 병력을 동원하여 우크라이나 국경에 압박을 가하고 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

