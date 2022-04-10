[WT논평] A new world order is emerging (1)

Mr. Biden is correct in stating that a new world order is emerging, but it has nothing to do with that which he envisions. With his assistance, the “new world order” is going to be dominated by Russia and China.



Early in his presidency, Mr. Biden forecast “extreme competition” with China, saying that America would stick to the “international rules of the road” to do it.



The “international rules of the road” Mr. Biden referred to are key to the liberal idea of a “rules-based” international order. Mr. Putin and Mr. Xi are writing their own rules.



America has been engaged in the diplomacy of self-doubt. America ― like our NATO allies ― has been overcome by the idea that diplomacy ― “soft power” ― is always preferable to the “hard power” of military action.



Former President Barack Obama shrugged off Russia’s conquest and annexation of Crimea. Sanctions were imposed that had little or no effect on Russia. When Mr. Biden threatened sanctions against a Russian invasion of Ukraine, he failed to deter it with predictable results.



Mr. Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was the death knell of the so-called “rules-based order.” Mr. Putin has managed to split NATO into two factions: one which seeks to sanction Russia as a penalty for the Ukraine invasion and another, led by Germany and France, which seeks to appease Mr. Putin. That desire goes far deeper than those nations’ lack of support for sanctions.



NATO’s Article 5, which imposes on its members the duty of mutual defense, is now far less of a threat to Russia and China than it had been for the past 73 years. Estonia, Latvia or Lithuania may be next on Mr. Putin’s list for conquest, but many of NATO’s members are unable to act as Article 5 requires them to do.

새로운 세계질서가 나타난다 (1) 제드 배빈(국가안보 전문가) 새로운 세계질서가 나타나고 있다는 바이든 대통령의 발언은 옳지만 그가 상상하는 것과는 아무 상관이 없다. ‘새로운 세계질서’는 그의 도움을 받아 러시아와 중국이 지배하게 된다. 대통령 임기 초반에 바이든은 중국과의 ‘극도의 경쟁’을 예고하며 이 경쟁에서 미국이 ‘국제 통행규칙’을 고수할 것이라고 말했다. 바이든이 언급한 ‘국제 통행규칙’은 ‘규칙에 바탕을 둔’ 국제질서라는 자유 사상의 핵심이다. 푸틴과 시진핑은 자기네만의 규칙을 만들고 있다. 미국은 자기 회의의 외교에 골몰해왔다. 우리의 나토(북대서양조약기구) 동맹국들과 마찬가지로 미국은 ‘소프트파워’인 외교가 군사행동이라는 ‘하드파워’보다 바람직하다는 발상에 항상 압도당해왔다. 버락 오바마 전 대통령은 러시아의 크림반도 정복과 합병을 과소평가했다. 별 효과가 없는 각종 제재가 러시아에 가해졌다. 바이든이 러시아의 우크라이나 침공을 제재하겠다고 위협했을 때 그는 예상되는 결과인 침공을 저지하지 못했다. 푸틴의 우크라이나 침공은 이른바 ‘규칙에 바탕을 둔 질서’의 종말을 알리는 사건이었다. 푸틴은 나토를 두 토막 내는 데 성공했다. 한 부분은 우크라이나 침공에 대한 처벌로 러시아를 제재하는 길을 모색하고, 다른 부분은 독일과 프랑스 주도 아래 푸틴에 대한 유화정책을 모색한다. 회유의 욕망은 그런 나라들의 제재 지원 결여보다 훨씬 깊다. 회원국들에게 상호 방어의무를 부과한 나토 조약 제5조는 지난 73년 동안 그랬던 것보다 지금 러시아와 중국에 훨씬 작은 위협이다. 푸틴의 다음 정복 목록에 에스토니아, 라트비아 또는 리투아니아가 있겠지만 나토의 다수 회원국은 제5조의 행동의무를 이행할 능력이 없다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]