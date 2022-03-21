[WT논평] Putin is acting like a madman (2)

If Mr. Xi helps stop the bloodshed in any way, it will send a clear message to nations in China’s growing orbit that they can trust Beijing more than they can trust Washington. It would achieve one of the principal goals of all these moves: challenging the U.S. as the dominant world power.



If Mr. Putin doesn’t take a scorched earth approach to conquer the people of Ukraine, he may have to settle for a deal. That could also work out well for Mr. Xi and the Chinese Communist Party.



The Russian bear then plays second fiddle to the red dragon in the New Cold War. In Russia, China will gain a geopolitical actor willing to play the bad guy, as long as Beijing helps stop any fallout.



Like the Iranians, willing to use their terror networks to continually destabilize nations and occupy the attention of the West, Russia could be a useful tool to distract powers that often have a hard time walking and chewing gum at the same time.



The use of Russia by the China-dominated alliance in this way could set up a powerful multifront disruption strategy brought to bear by the new authoritarian bloc.



China continues buying influence. Iran’s nuclear ambitions and Islamic terrorist networks continue to create flashpoints. North Korea keeps the West guessing about its capabilities and intentions. Socialist Venezuela, with the world’s largest proven oil reserves, becomes the gas can for the new, anti-Western bloc. Russia uses cyber capabilities and military incursions.



Now one thing is certain - the authoritarians are working to drive greater power and influence with China now firmly in the lead. For the United States and its allies, the question, therefore, is simple - “what’s our plan?”

푸틴은 미친 사람처럼 행동하고 있다(2) 톰 베이실(칼럼니스트) 시진핑이 어떤 식으로든 유혈 사태 종식을 도울 경우 그것은 중국의 커지는 궤도 안에 있는 나라들에 그들이 워싱턴보다 베이징을 더 신뢰할 수 있다는 분명한 메시지를 보낼 것이다. 그것은 이 모든 조치의 주요 목표 가운데 하나, 즉 세계를 지배하는 강대국 지위를 놓고 미국에 도전하는 목표를 달성할 것이다. 만약 푸틴이 우크라이나 국민을 정복하기 위해 초토화 방식을 취하지 않을 경우 그는 협상을 타결해야 할지도 모른다. 그것 또한 시진핑과 중국 공산당에 잘된 일일 수 있다. 그러면 러시아 곰은 신냉전에서 붉은 용의 보조 역할을 하게 된다. 중국은 베이징이 모든 나쁜 결과를 막는 것을 돕는 한 악역을 기꺼이 맡는 지정학적 행동대원으로 러시아를 이용하게 된다. 계속해서 여러 나라를 불안정하게 만들고 서방의 관심을 끌기 위해 자기네 테러 조직망을 기꺼이 이용하는 이란 사람들처럼 러시아는 종종 사소한 두 가지 일을 동시에 하는 데 어려움을 겪는 강대국들의 주의를 분산시키는 유용한 도구가 될 수 있다. 중국이 주도하는 동맹이 이런 방식으로 러시아를 이용하는 것은 새로운 독재자 연합의 강력하고 다면적인 교란 전략을 가능케 한다. 중국은 계속 영향력을 키워 가고 있다. 이란의 핵 야망과 이슬람 테러 조직망은 일촉즉발의 상황을 계속 만든다. 북한은 자국의 역량 및 의도에 관해 서방이 계속 추측하도록 만든다. 세계 최대로 확인된 석유자원을 보유한 사회주의 베네수엘라는 새로운 반서방 연합의 휘발유통이 되어 간다. 러시아는 사이버 역량과 군사적 급습을 이용한다. 이제 한 가지가 분명해진다. 즉 독재자들은 지금 중국의 확고한 주도 아래 더 큰 세력과 영향력을 행사하기 위해 노력하고 있다. 그러므로 미국과 동맹국들이 직면한 물음은 간단하다. “우리의 계획은 무엇인가.” 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △principal : 주된, 주요한 △scorched earth approach : 초토화 방식 △settle for : 일단락 짓다 △work out well : 잘되다 △play second fiddle to- : -에 대한 보조 역할을 하다 △walk and chew gum : 사소한 두 가지 일을 한꺼번에 하다 △distract : 주의를 딴 데로 돌리다

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]