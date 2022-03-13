[WT논평] A war of imperial conquest (1)

Russian President Vladimir Putin is waging a war of imperial conquest. That’s despicable but, from a historical perspective, hardly novel. Genghis Khan, and Attila the Hun are among those who did not think: “Maybe I should give peace a chance!” Mr. Putin sees the world similarly.



Why do elites in America and Europe find this reality elusive? Because they cling to the grand delusion that there is an “international community,” and that it believes “No one wins wars!” and that everyone seeks “diplomatic solutions” to “address legitimate grievances” while rejecting armed conflicts in pursuit of territory, resources, and power.



A memorable example: In 2014, Mr. Putin invaded Ukraine for the first time. Then-Secretary of State John Kerry exclaimed: “You just don’t in the 21st century behave in 19th-century fashion by invading another country on a completely trumped-up pretext!”



I imagine Mr. Putin was amused, though perhaps not as much as when he heard Mr. Kerry last week express concerns about the “massive emissions consequences” that might result from the current Russian war on Ukrainians.



As White House climate envoy, Mr. Kerry reached out to the neo-czar: “I hope President Putin will help us to stay on track with respect to what we need to do for the climate.”



What Mr. Putin believes he needs to do is rather different, and an odd coalition is attempting to ensure his success. On the left, Rep. Ilhan Omar opposes sanctions that could “devastate the Russian economy.”



The Democratic Socialists of America has called for the U.S. “to withdraw from NATO and to end the imperialist expansionism that set the stage for this conflict.” More than a few voices on the right echo these views.

제국주의 정복전쟁 (1) 클리퍼드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 러시아 대통령 블라디미르 푸틴은 제국주의 정복전쟁을 벌이고 있다. 그것은 비열하지만 역사적 관점에서는 그리 신기한 것이 아니다. 칭기즈칸, 훈족의 아틸라는 “아마도 내가 평화의 기회를 줄 필요가 있다”고 생각하지 않은 사람들에 포함된다. 푸틴도 세상을 비슷하게 본다. 미국과 유럽의 엘리트들이 이런 현실의 규명을 힘들어하는 이유가 무엇일까. 그들이 ‘국제사회’가 존재하고 그 사회는 “누구도 전쟁에서 승리하지 못한다”고 믿으며, 모든 사람이 영토·자원·권력을 추구하는 과정에서 무력충돌을 거부하는 가운데 “정당한 불만을 해소하기” 위해서 ‘외교적 해결책’을 찾는다는 거창한 망상에 집착하기 때문이다. 기억할 만한 예. 2014년 푸틴이 처음 우크라이나를 침공했다. 당시 존 케리 미국 국무장관은 이렇게 소리쳤다. “당신은 완전히 조작된 핑계로 다른 나라를 침공함으로써 21세기에 19세기 방식으로 행동해서는 안 된다.” 필자는 푸틴이 재미있어 했을 것으로 상상하는데, 아마도 현재 러시아의 우크라이나 전쟁으로 발생 가능한 ‘막대한 배기가스 결과’에 대한 우려를 케리가 지난주 표명하는 소리를 들었을 때만큼은 아니었을 것이다. 백악관 기후특사인 케리는 새로운 차르와의 접촉을 시도하면서 “나는 기후를 위해서 우리가 할 필요가 있는 조치와 관련하여 우리가 궤도를 유지하도록 푸틴 대통령이 도와줄 것으로 희망한다”고 말했다. 푸틴이 할 필요가 있다고 믿는 것은 상당히 다르며, 이상한 연합세력이 그의 성공을 보장하려고 시도한다. 좌파에서는 일한 오마 미국 하원의원이 “러시아 경제를 파괴할” 수 있는 각종 제재조치에 반대한다. 미국 민주사회주의자연합은 미국이 “나토(북대서양조약기구)에서 철수하고 이번 충돌의 무대를 마련한 제국주의 팽창주의를 끝낼” 것을 촉구했다. 우파에서 적지 않은 목소리가 이런 견해에 반응하고 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

