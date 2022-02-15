[WT논평] China, like the U.S., is a superpower (3)

China, then, is clearly not the economic superpower it would have us believe it is. It is a totalitarian state which is not immune to the market rules that govern capitalism or economic pressure we could bring to bear.



It is President Biden’s duty to take advantage of and increase China’s economic problems. But he won’t. He is soft on China, as demonstrated by his removing Trump-era restrictions on Chinese media operating in the U.S. and his promise to reverse U.S. policy that said the Chinese Communist Party was not the legitimate ruler of China.



Mr. Biden could and should do more. China’s imposition in 2020 of a new security law on Hong Kong ended the island city’s autonomy. That law provides, for example, that people accused of the crimes of “subversion” and “collusion with foreign forces” may be tried in mainland China where the administration of justice is government-controlled.



Mr. Biden should invoke the Hong Kong Autonomy Act and, under the Hong Kong Policy Act of 1992, end its special status. If he did, sensitive U.S. technologies could no longer be exported to Hong Kong, and its exports could be subjected to the same tariffs that are imposed on Chinese goods.



We can have an even greater effect by imposing sanctions on Chinese banks that do significant transactions with entities that materially contribute to the contravention of China’s obligations. Last year, the Senate considered such actions under a bipartisan bill and then dropped the ball.



Those actions wouldn’t cripple the Chinese economy, but they would certainly worsen China’s economic problems. This opportunity may not come again, but Mr. Biden won’t do any of those things.

중국은 미국처럼 초강대국이다 (3) 제드 배빈(전 미 국방부 부차관) 그렇다면 중국은 분명 우리가 그렇다고 믿도록 하려 했던 경제 초강대국이 아니다. 중국은 자본주의를 지배하는 시장의 법칙이나 우리가 가할 수 있는 경제적 압박에 면역이 되어 있지 않는 전체주의 국가다. 중국의 경제적 문제를 이용하고 증대시키는 것이 바이든 대통령의 의무다. 그러나 바이든은 그렇게 하지 않을 것이다. 미국 내에서 활동하는 중국 언론매체들에 대한 트럼프 임기 중의 제한을 제거한 조치와 중국 공산당이 중국의 합법적인 지배자가 아니라고 명시한 미국의 정책을 뒤집겠다는 그의 약속이 보여주듯 그는 중국에 유화적이다. 바이든은 그 이상을 할 수 있고, 할 필요가 있다. 중국은 2020년에 새로운 보안법을 홍콩에 적용함으로써 이 섬 도시의 자치에 종지부를 찍었다. 이 법률은 “국가전복” 및 “외세와의 결탁”에 관한 범죄 혐의를 받는 사람들은 법 집행이 정부 통제를 받는 중국 본토에서 재판을 받도록 규정한다. 바이든은 홍콩 자치법을 꺼내들어야 하며, 1992년의 홍콩 정책법에 따라 홍콩의 특별지위를 종식시켜야 한다. 만약 바이든이 그렇게 한다면 미국의 각종 민감한 기술이 더 이상 홍콩에 수출될 수 없으며, 홍콩의 수출품은 중국 상품에 부과되는 것과 동일한 관세의 적용을 받을 수 있다. 우리는 중국의 각종 의무 위반에 실질적으로 기여하는 기업들과 상당한 거래를 하는 중국의 여러 은행에 제재를 가함으로써 훨씬 더 큰 효과를 거둘 수 있다. 지난해 미국 상원이 초당적 법안에 따른 그런 조치를 검토했는데 입법화에는 실패했다. 그런 일련의 조치가 중국 경제에 심각한 손상을 주지는 않을 것이나 중국 경제의 각종 문제를 분명히 악화시킬 것이다. 이런 기회는 다시 안 오겠지만, 바이든은 그 가운데 어떤 조치도 취하려 하지 않는다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △bring to bear : ∼에 가하다 △immune : ∼에 면역이 된 △subversion : 전복, 파괴

