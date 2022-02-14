[WT논평] China, like the U.S., is a superpower (2)

China’s central bank has had to bail out several big lenders. These effects aren’t as catastrophic as the failure of Lehman Brothers was in 2008 (which helped create that year’s U.S. financial crisis), but they are significant dents in China’s economy.



Last month, Chinese bankers reportedly bought more in low-risk financial instruments than they made in loans to meet their government-imposed lending quotas. This is contrary to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s desire for the banks to lend more and will limit China’s economic growth.



An even more significant event is the reported slowdown of China’s “Belt and Road Initiative.” The BRI, in which China has reportedly invested $4 trillion, has been lending 50 developing countries massive sums for construction projects to be built by Chinese companies.



Those loans have the effect of turning those nations into tribute states that owe China more than they can pay. There are conflicting reports, but many of the BRI projects apparently have been excavated but not built. This probably indicates a reduction in the availability of Chinese capital.



A Wall Street Journal report stated, “China is experiencing a slow-motion economic crisis that could undermine stability in the current regime and have serious negative consequences for the global economy.”



It also said that “this is a potential threat to the implicit social compact in China” and that the U.S. should not assume continued Chinese economic growth.



China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology is almost certainly the place from which, intentionally or not, the COVID-19 virus was released. China’s economy is still being hit by COVID-19 lockdowns of whole cities that are home to tens of millions.

중국은 미국처럼 초강대국이다 (2) 제드 배빈(전 미 국방부 부차관) 중국의 중앙은행은 몇몇 대형 대출기관에 대한 구제금융을 실시하지 않을 수 없었다. 이런 일련의 효과는 2008년 미국의 금융위기를 만드는 데 일조했던 리먼브러더스의 실패만큼 재앙적이지는 않았으나 중국 경제에 커다란 손상을 입히고 있다. 지난달 중국의 은행가들은 그들이 과거 대출 과정에서 만든 것보다 위험 부담이 낮은 금융상품들을 더 많이 사들였는데 이는 정부가 부과한 대출 한도에 맞추기 위해서다. 그런 조치는, 은행들의 대출 확대를 원하는 시진핑 중국 국가주석의 뜻에 반하는 것으로 중국의 경제성장에 제약을 가할 것이다. 더욱 중요한 사태는 알려진 바와 같이 중국의 ‘일대일로 계획’의 추진 속도가 느려진 점이다. 중국이 4조달러를 투자한 것으로 알려진 일대일로 계획은 50개 개도국에 중국 회사들이 시공하는 건설 계획을 위해 막대한 액수의 자금을 빌려주었다. 그러한 대출은 해당 국가들을, 상환 가능한 규모보다 더 많은 빚을 져 중국에 조공을 바치는 국가로 만드는 효과를 냈다. 상충하는 일련의 보도가 나오고 있지만 일대일로 사업 다수는 인프라 건설보다는 자원 채굴임이 분명했다. 이는 아마도 중국의 자본 조달 감소를 보여준다. 월스트리트저널 보도는 이렇게 말했다. “중국은 속도가 느린 경제위기를 경험하고 있는데 이는 현 정권의 안정을 약화시키고 세계 경제에 각종 심각한 부정적 결과를 초래할 수 있다.” 보도는 또 “이는 중국의 암묵적 사회적 계약에 대한 잠재적 위협”이라며 미국은 중국의 경제성장이 지속될 것으로 가정해서는 안 된다고 전했다. 중국의 우한 바이러스 연구소는 고의든 아니든 코로나19 바이러스가 유출된 곳임이 거의 확실하다. 중국 경제는 아직도 코로나19로 인해 수백만명이 거주하는 도시들의 완전 봉쇄로 타격을 받고 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △dent : 훼손하다, 찌그러진 곳 △tribute : 과거 속국이 종주국에게 바치던 공물 △excavate : 발굴하다, 파다 △compact : 계약, 협정 △lockdown : 봉쇄, 제재, 통제

