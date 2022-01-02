By most counts, 2021 turned out to be another miserable year. COVID-19 is still with us, inflation soared, the foreign policy establishment got everything wrong, particularly, Afghanistan. But most of us are still alive ― that is why it is important to look at the good news.



The annual “State of the Polar Bear Report” was released early in the year, leading off with the comment: “Celebrate the fabulous news that polar bears had yet another good year.”



According to the principal author of the report, Dr. Susan J. Crockford, much to everyone’s surprise, the bears are now more numerous and fatter than they have been for decades.



Dr. Crockford reports that “less summer ice means more food for the entire food chain, including polar bears.” “Polar bears are more flexible in their habitat requirements than experts assumed, and less summer ice has so far been beneficial rather than detrimental.”



There is good news from China. It is now using record amounts of coal to generate record levels of electricity, which boosts its GDP. It is also great news for those seeking employment in the coal and power industries.



The explosion in information technology, combined with the internet, increasingly allows people to avoid stifling government rules by doing “workarounds.”



There is an explosion in new medical technology - including tools, devices, drugs and information ― which will make medical care better and less expensive.



Government regulation has slowed innovation and patient service - but it is increasingly cost-effective for providers to go their own way without government officials sitting on their heads.

또 다른 비참한 해 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 대부분 사람들의 말에 따르면, 2021년은 또 다른 비참한 해로 판명되었다. 코로나19는 여전히 우리와 함께 있고 인플레는 치솟았으며 외교정책을 주무르는 사람들은 온통 실수만을 저질렀으며 특히 아프가니스탄이 그렇다. 그러나 우리의 대부분은 여전히 살아 있는데 좋은 소식들을 살펴보아야 할 까닭이 거기에 있다. 연례 “북극곰 보고서”가 연초에 발표되었는데 이런 논평으로 시작했다. “북극곰들이 여전히 또 다른 좋은 해를 보냈다는 기막히게 좋은 소식을 축하하자.” 보고서의 주요 필자인 수전 J 크록퍼드 박사에 따르면 놀랍게도 북극곰들은 과거 수십 년 동안보다 지금 숫자가 더 많고 더 살이 쪄 있다. 크록퍼드 박사는 “여름철 얼음의 감소는 북극곰들을 포함한 전체 먹이사슬에 더 많은 식량을 의미한다”고 보고한다. “북극곰들은 그들의 각종 서식지 필요조건 면에서 전문가들이 추정한 것보다 더 유연성이 높으며 여름철 얼음의 감소는 현재까지 해롭기보다는 더 이로웠다.” 중국으로부터 좋은 소식이 있다. 중국은 기록적인 수준의 전기를 생산하기 위해 기록적인 분량의 석탄을 현재 사용하고 있는데 이는 중국의 국내총생산을 증가시킨다. 또한 그것은 석탄산업과 발전 산업에서 일자리를 찾는 사람들에게 좋은 소식이다. 정보기술의 폭발은 인터넷과 결합하여, 사람들이 제2의 해결책을 마련함으로써 숨통을 조이는 정부의 각종 규칙을 점점 더 잘 피하도록 해준다. 도구와 장치 및 약품과 정보를 포함하는 새로운 의학기술이 폭발적으로 증가함으로써 의학 치료를 개선하고 비용을 감소시킬 것이다. 정부의 규제는 기술혁신과 환자 봉사를 지체시켰으나 공급자들의 머리 위에 앉아 있던 정부 관리들이 없어지고 공급자들이 자기네 방식대로 일함으로써 비용의 효율성이 점점 향상되고 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

