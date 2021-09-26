[WT논평] Many problems with respect to the Chinese

We face many problems with respect to the Chinese. Slavery, genocide, torture, religious persecution, etc., are not confined to a single province or a single company in China. They are, instead, features of the regime.



We need clarity on that point and on the language we use to make that point. The White House talked about “forced labor” and the like. That’s a start, but it is insufficient and, more importantly, inaccurate.



This administration also needs to decide what it thinks about China. With one hand it points out Chinese forced labor. With the other, it hands China decisive advantages by committing to reduce greenhouse gas emissions more or less immediately, while the Chinese Communists commit to reducing emissions at some date in the distant future.



The administration wants us to buy electric vehicles, despite the fact that 80% of the minerals used to make the needed batteries are controlled by or processed by China.



American companies face the same sort of problem. Many view China as a significant market, and are, consequently, willing to overlook the human rights abuses and depredations. That approach is not - as the young people like to say - sustainable.



The Chinese communists are, in fact, committed to human enslavement in all its forms.



Companies and governments are not going to be able to remain complicit by their silence indefinitely. As the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. noted under other circumstances: “There comes a time when silence is betrayal.” Indeed. With respect to the communist regime in China, we are well past that time.



An unwillingness to plainly describe and act on what is happening in China is betrayal, whether done by governments, companies or individuals.

다수의 중국 관련 문제 마이클 매케나(칼럼니스트) 우리는 중국과 관련하여 많은 문제에 직면해 있다. 노예 상태, 대량학살, 고문, 종교적 박해 등은 중국의 1개 성이나 1개 회사에 국한된 현상이 아니다. 대신 이런 행위는 중국 정권의 특징이다. 우리는 그런 점과 그것을 강조하는 데 사용하는 언어를 분명히 할 필요가 있다. 백악관은 ‘강제노동’ 및 그 비슷한 것에 관해 언급했다. 그것은 시작이지만 불충분하며 더욱 중요한 것은 부정확하다는 점이다. 이번 행정부는 또한 중국을 어떻게 생각하는지 결정할 필요가 있다. 바이든 행정부는 한편으로 중국의 강제노동을 지적한다. 다른 한편으로는 중국 공산주의자들이 먼 미래의 어느 시기에 온실가스 배출을 줄이겠다고 약속하는 가운데 바이든 행정부는 온실가스 배출을 다소 가까운 시기에 줄이겠다고 약속함으로써 중국을 결정적으로 유리하게 만들고 있다. 필요한 배터리를 만드는 데 사용되는 각종 광물의 80%를 중국이 통제하거나 혹은 가공하는 사실에도 불구하고 바이든 행정부는 우리가 전기 차량을 사기를 원한다. 미국 회사들은 동일한 종류의 문제에 직면해 있다. 많은 회사들은 중국 시장이 중요하다고 보고 있으며 그 결과 인권 침해와 약탈을 외면하려 든다. 젊은 사람들이 즐겨 쓰는 말처럼, 그런 접근법은 지속가능하지 않다. 중국의 공산주의자들은 사실상 모든 형태로 사람들을 노예화하는 데 전념하고 있다. 회사들과 정부들은 무한정 침묵함으로써 계속 공모할 수 없다. 마틴 루서 킹 2세 목사는 다른 몇 가지 상황 하에서 이렇게 지적한 바 있다. “침묵이 배신이 되는 때가 온다.” 사실이다. 중국의 공산주의 정권과 관련하여 우리는 그런 때를 한참 지나쳤다. 정부든 회사든 개인이든 중국에서 벌어지고 있는 사태를 분명하게 묘사하고 행동하기를 꺼리는 것은 배신이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

