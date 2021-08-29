[WT논평] China is engaging with the Taliban (1)

China is engaging with the Taliban and monitoring developments on the ground as the U.S. exits Afghanistan. It’s a situation America should be closely monitoring.



China’s interests in Afghanistan are primarily security-related. The stabilization of Afghanistan, with which Beijing shares a short border in a susceptible area (Xinjiang province), is important for China. The security of its borders and this region are at stake.



Beijing wants to prevent a surge of violent jihadism in Xinjiang, where Chinese authorities have detained between 1 and 3 million Muslims (Uyghurs, Kazakhs, …) for “re-education” in the largest mass incarceration of people on religious grounds since World War II.



The CCP must avoid threats from Islamic radicalism but also drug trafficking that may emanate from Afghanistan. Beijing also intends to protect its economic interests developed during the 2000s in Central Asia, which are added, under the presidency of Xi Jinping, those linked to the Belt and Road initiative (BRI).



In the latter case, given developments in Afghanistan, Beijing particularly wants to preserve its heavy investments in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is supposed to be the flagship of its BRI initiative. It is already encountering numerous difficulties.



Economic interests with Afghanistan are not absent, even if they are more marginal. Trade between China and Afghanistan is admittedly small (about US$600 million in 2020), but Afghanistan’s mineral and energy resources are of interest to the Chinese state companies. Historically Beijing has had pragmatic contact with the Taliban.

중국은 탈레반과 관계를 맺고 있다 (1) 티에리 켈르너(칼럼니스트) 미국이 아프가니스탄에서 철수함에 따라 중국이 탈레반과 관계를 맺으면서 지상의 상황전개를 예의주시하고 있다. 이는 미국이 긴밀히 지켜보아야 할 상황이다. 아프가니스탄 내의 중국의 각종 이익은 기본적으로 안보와 관련되어 있다. 중국이 민감한 신장성 지역에서 짧게 국경을 맞대고 있는 아프가니스탄의 안정은 중국에 중요하다. 중국의 국경과 이 지역의 안보가 위태롭다. 베이징은 자국 당국이 100만명에서 300만명 사이의 무슬림들(위구르족, 카자흐족, …)을 종교적인 이유에 따른 “재교육”을 위해 제2차 세계대전 이후 최대의 집단 투옥 상태로 가두어 두고 있는 신장에서 폭력을 수반한 이슬람 성전 운동이 급증하는 것을 방지하기를 원한다. 중국 공산당은 이슬람 과격주의로 인한 위협뿐만 아니라 아프가니스탄에서 나올 가능성이 있는 마약 밀매 또한 피해야 한다. 또한 베이징은 2000년대에 중앙아시아에서 개발한 자국의 각종 이익을 보호할 심산이다. 그런 이익은 일대일로 계획과 연계되어 있다. 후자의 경우, 아프가니스탄의 사태전개에 비추어볼 때 베이징은 중국·파키스탄 경제회랑에 투입한 대규모 투자를 유지하기를 특히 원한다. 이 투자는 일대일로 계획의 주력사업으로 여겨지는데 이미 다수의 난관에 봉착해 있다. 중국이 아프가니스탄과 맺고 있는 경제적인 이해관계는, 규모가 훨씬 작기는 하지만 양국 관계에서 빼놓을 수 없는 요소다. 중국과 아프가니스탄 사이에 이루어지고 있는 무역은 인정되는 바와 같이 작아서 2020년에 대략 6억 미국 달러지만 아프가니스탄이 보유한 광물 및 에너지 자원은 중국 국영 회사들의 관심대상이다. 역사적으로 베이징은 탈레반과 실용적인 접촉을 유지해 왔다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

