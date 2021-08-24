[WT논평] The country with the fewest foreign-born citizens

The country with the fewest foreign-born citizens is China. According to a report from the United Nations, they have almost no migrants coming to their country.



Why aren’t more people from around the world opting to move to China? The answer is their fundamental lack of freedom and opportunity under the oppressive Communist regime.



Remember the brave Chinese man who stood in front of the tanks leaving Tiananmen Square on June 5, 1989? His image spread around the world. It was one of the most iconic images of all time. We still do not know what happened to “Tank Man” more than three decades later.



Amnesty International said this about China during 2020: “The year was marked by harsh crackdowns on human rights defenders and people perceived to be dissidents, as well as the systematic repression of ethnic minorities.



The beginning of the year 2020 saw the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, which killed more than 4,600 people in China. People demanded freedom of expression and transparency after authorities reprimanded health professionals for warning about the virus.



Stringent restrictions on freedom of expression continued unabated. Foreign journalists faced detention and expulsion, as well as systematic delays to and refusals of visa renewals. Chinese and other tech firms operating outside China blocked what the government deemed politically sensitive content, extending its censorship standards internationally.



Hong Kong’s National Security Law led to a clampdown on freedom of expression. There is increasing evidence that China has detained more than one million Uyghurs in “re-education camps” over the past few years.

외국태생 시민이 가장 적은 나라 스코트 워커(전 위스콘신주지사) 외국태생 시민이 가장 적은 나라는 중국이다. 유엔의 한 보고서에 따르면 중국으로 오는 이민자가 거의 없다. 전 세계로부터 더 많은 사람들이 중국으로 이주하는 것을 선택하지 않는 이유는 무엇일까. 중국에는 압제적인 공산당 정권 아래서 기본적인 자유와 기회가 없다는 것이 그 해답이다. 1989년 6월5일 톈안먼광장을 떠나는 탱크부대 앞에 서 있던 용감한 중국인 남성을 기억하는가. 그의 영상은 전 세계에 퍼졌다. 그 영상은 역대에 가장 상징적인 영상들 가운데 하나였다. 30년이 더 지난 뒤 우리는 ‘탱크 맨’에게 무슨 일이 일어났는지 여전히 알지 못한다. 국제사면위원회는 2020년에 중국에 관해 이렇게 말했다. “그해에는 소수파 인종들에 대한 조직적인 탄압과 더불어 인권 옹호자들 및 반체제 인사로 인식된 사람들에 대한 가혹한 탄압이 있었다.” 2020년 벽두에는 우한에서 코로나19가 발생하기 시작하여 중국 안에서 4600명의 목숨을 앗아갔다. 이 바이러스에 관해 경고했다는 이유로 중국 당국이 보건전문가들을 질책한 뒤 사람들은 표현의 자유와 투명성을 요구했다. 표현의 자유에 대한 엄중한 제한은 줄어들지 않고 있다. 비자 갱신의 조직적인 지연과 거부는 물론 외국 언론인들은 구금과 추방에 직면했다. 중국 바깥에서 영업하는 중국 회사들과 다른 기술회사들은 중국 정부가 정치적으로 민감한 것으로 생각한 콘텐츠를 차단하여 중국의 검열기준을 국제적으로 연장했다. 홍콩의 국가보안법은 시민들의 표현의 자유에 대한 탄압으로 이어졌다. 지난 몇 년 동안에 걸쳐서 중국 정부가 100만명 이상의 위구르족 사람들을 ‘재교육수용소’에 구금시켜 놓고 있다는 것을 나타내는 증거가 계속 늘어나고 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

