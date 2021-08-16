[WT논평] An effort to bring Berlin to its knees (2)

Mr. Aso knows that a loss of Taiwan would place Tokyo squarely in the sights of the communists in China. Of course, his conclusion is right. If we are unable or unwilling to defend Taiwan, it is unlikely that we will be able or willing to defend Japan.



This is not idle speculation. Recently, the Chinese communist-controlled publication Naval and Merchant Ships outlined with some specificity (including weapons to be used) a possible three-stage plan for a military invasion of Taiwan.



President Xi Jinping has, as part of the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, made it clear that “reunification” is one of his top priorities.



The loss of Taiwan would send the Philippines and Indonesia - which are already wobbly because of their economic relationships - toward the Chinese communist orbit. It almost certainly would require the Japanese to remilitarize and acquire nuclear weapons.



Is Team Biden ready for such a thing? It seems unlikely. They are having trouble responding with clarity and strength to a handful of Russian hackers operating with the tacit approval of the Russian government.



President Biden gave Russian President Vladimir Putin a list of sectors that he wished the Russians would avoid.



Team Biden is also caught up in a romanticized version of the relevance of the NATO alliance. The idea that NATO allies are going anywhere to help us fight anyone is quaint, and, like cavalry charges in the early days of World War II, misguided and perhaps fatal to those who believe in it.



The United States’ most important alliance right now is the Quad, a confederation of India, the U.S., Australia and Japan directed at providing a counterbalance to Communist China in the Pacific region.

베를린을 굴복시키려는 노력 (2) 마이클 매케너(칼럼니스트) 대만의 상실이 도쿄를 중국 공산주의자들의 조준기 속에 정면으로 놓게 되리란 것을 아소는 안다. 물론 그의 판단은 옳다. 만약 우리가 대만 방어의 능력이나 혹은 의지가 없을 경우 우리가 일본 방어의 능력이나 혹은 의지를 갖게 될 가능성은 없다. 이것은 공상이 아니다. 최근 중국 공산당이 통제하는 월간 출판물인 네이벌 앤드 머천트 십스는 대만 군사 침공 때 가능한 3단계 계획의 윤곽을 어느 정도 구체적으로 공개했는데 여기에는 사용되는 무기가 포함된다. 시진핑 주석은 중국 공산당 100주년 기념식의 일부로 ‘재통일’이 그의 최우선 과제 가운데 하나라고 분명히 밝혔다. 대만의 상실은 필리핀과 인도네시아를 중국 공산당의 궤도 쪽으로 보낼 것이다. 두 나라는 경제적 관계로 인해서 이미 흔들리는 상태다. 일본의 재무장과 핵무기 조달이 거의 확실하게 필요해질 것이다. 바이든 팀은 그런 상황에 대비하고 있을까. 가능성이 없어 보인다. 러시아 정부의 암묵적인 승인 아래 활동 중인 소수의 러시아 해커들에게 명백하고 강력하게 대응하는 데 있어서 그들은 어려움을 겪고 있다. 바이든 대통령은 러시아가 피하기를 그가 원한 분야의 목록을 러시아 대통령 블라디미르 푸틴에게 주었다. 바이든 팀은 또한 나토 동맹의 적절성에 관한 낭만적인 견해에 사로잡혀 있다. 나토 동맹국들이 우리가 누구와 싸우든 돕기 위해 어디든 갈 것이라는 생각은 구시대적이며 제2차 대전 초기의 기병대 돌격처럼 판단이 잘못되었고 어쩌면 그렇게 믿는 사람들에게 치명적일지도 모른다. 현재 미국의 가장 중요한 동맹은, 태평양 지역에서 공산주의 중국에 대한 견제세력 제공을 지향하는 인도, 미국, 호주, 일본이 연합한 쿼드다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

