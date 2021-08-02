[WT논평] All were held up as Marxist utopias (2)

Just last year, Michael Bloomberg absurdly claimed on Firing Line, “Xi Jinping is not a dictator.” When incredulous host Margaret Hoover offered him a mulligan, Bloomberg doubled down. “No, he has a constituency to answer to.” Yeah. The problem is, he answers them with bullets in the back of the head.



Communist Party USA presidential candidate Gus Hall gushed over the “miracle” of Kim Il-Sung. “The world should see what North Korea has done,” he said, and recommended, ”If you want to take a nice vacation, take it in North Korea.”



“The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again but expecting different results,” is a quote wrongly attributed to Albert Einstein, but one that endures because it’s so manifestly true.



So is Margaret Thatcher’s, “The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money,” which would be happening faster than it already is in the socialist states of Europe if the capitalist USA didn’t foot the bill for their defense and spend so much of our disposable income on overrated French wine.



Lenin said, “The Capitalists will sell us the rope with which we will hang them,” and so we are as we bankroll regimes like China’s.



Clear-eyed about the evil of communism, Ronald Reagan proclaimed that “freedom and democracy will leave Marxism and Leninism on the ash heap of history.”



Cuban cries for freedom should be a reminder to follow Winston Churchill’s urging and “strangle Bolshevism in its cradle” whenever it rears its ugly head. Communism has been tried again; it has failed every single time.

모두 마르크스 이상향의 예로 제시되었다 (2) 딘 카라야니스(칼럼니스트) 바로 지난해 마이클 블룸버그는 파이어링 라인에서 “시진핑은 독재자가 아니다”라는 터무니없는 주장을 했다. 긴가민가한 사회자 마거릿 후버가 이런 실언에도 불구하고 두 번째 발언 기회를 주었을 때 블룸버그는 한술 더 떠서 “아니, 그에게는 대답을 해야 하는 국민이 있다”고 말했다. 그렇다. 시진핑이 그들의 목 뒤에다 총알로 대답하는 것이 문제다. 미국 공산당의 대통령 후보 거스 홀은 김일성의 “기적”에 관해 신나게 떠든 바 있다. “세상은 북한이 이룬 것을 볼 필요가 있다”고 말한 그는 “만약 당신이 멋진 휴가를 보내기를 원한다면 북한에서 보내라”고 권고했다. “정신이상의 정의는 같은 일을 계속 되풀이하지만 다른 결과를 기대하는 것이다”란 인용구는 알베르트 아인슈타인이 한 말로 잘못 알려져 있으나 너무나 명백한 진실이기 때문에 계속 인용되고 있다. “사회주의의 문제는 결국 다른 사람들의 돈을 탕진한다는 사실이다”란 마거릿 대처의 명언도 마찬가지다. 만약 자본주의 국가인 미국이 그들의 국방비를 부담하지 않고 과대평가된 프랑스 포도주에 우리의 가용 소득의 그렇게 많은 부분을 지출하지 않는다면 유럽의 여러 사회주의 국가에서 이미 일어나고 있는 남의 돈 탕진이 훨씬 더 빨리 진행될 것이다. 레닌은 이렇게 말했다. “자본주의자들이 우리에게 밧줄을 팔 것이며 우리는 그 밧줄로 그들의 목을 매달 것이다.” 그리고 우리가 중국 같은 나라의 정권들에 돈을 대 주는 것이 그와 같은 상황이다. 공산주의의 사악함을 현실적으로 이해했던 로널드 레이건은 “자유와 민주주의가 마르크스주의와 레닌주의를 역사의 잿더미 위에 버릴 것이다”라고 선언했다. 자유를 요구하는 쿠바인들이 외침은, 윈스턴 처칠의 촉구에 따라 볼셰비키 사상이 추악한 머리를 들 때마다 “요람에서 그것의 목을 졸라야 한다”는 말을 상기하는 계기로 삼아야 한다. 공산주의는 다시 시도되었지만 매번 실패했다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △absurdly:터무니없이 △incredulous:못 믿겠다는 듯한 △double down:더 세게 나가다 △answer to:설명하다 △gush over-:-에 관해 신나게 말하다 △clear-eyed:현실적인 △every single time:때마다 매번

