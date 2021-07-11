[WT논평] Quantum leap in military technology

In 2019, a series of patents for the United States Navy was made public. The technology in the patents represent a quantum leap in military technology.



As one credible report indicates, not only did the Navy file these patents but a working prototype was produced.



What is clear is that the technology in the patents, if they were ever encountered by unsuspecting people in the real world, would likely appear to be UFOs. Or, in the Pentagon’s preferred parlance, “Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon” (UAP).



But isn’t it strange that the most compelling UAP encounters in decades were all experienced by members of the Navy, the very same branch that has been developing the exotic, next-generation technology as described in the patents above?



While we cannot rule out extraterrestrials, we also have to explore more terrestrial ― more probable ― answers to our investigation.



That leaves the possibility that what’s being encountered are highly advanced, secretive military technologies. If that is the case, then it either belongs to the U.S. military or the technology belongs to China or Russia.



Many believe that some of the earliest UFO sightings near Area 51 were, in fact, early prototypes of the stealth plane. Beyond that, there are countless other exotic military technologies in development that could easily be mistaken for UFOs today but will, over time, become mainstream weapons in America’s arsenal of democracy.



It’s not beyond the realm of possibility that either China or Russia, two highly advanced nations with an incentive for outpacing the Americans technologically, would be developing some new, highly se cretive, advanced technology designed to check American power. Whatever the explanation behind UAPs may be, we cannot ignore this.

군사기술의 비약적 발전 브랜든 J 웨이처트(칼럼니스트) 미국 해군이 출원한 일련의 특허권이 2019년에 공개되었다. 특허를 낸 이 기술은 군사기술의 비약적 발전을 나타낸다. 한 가지 믿을 만한 보도가 지적하듯이, 해군은 이 여러 가지 특허권을 출원했을 뿐만 아니라 작동하는 원형 또한 하나 제작했다. 확실한 것은, 만약 영문을 모르는 사람들이 실제 세계에서 이 특허 기술과 맞닥뜨린다면, 이 기술이 UFO(미확인비행체)로 보일 수 있다는 점이다. 혹은 미국 국방부가 선호하는 용어로 ‘UAP(미확인 항공현상)’이다. 그러나 위의 특허에서 설명된 이국적인 차세대 기술을 개발해온 것과 바로 동일한 부서인 해군 구성원들이 지난 수십년 동안 가장 설득력 있는 UAP를 모두 경험했다는 것은 이상하지 않은가. 우리는 외계인의 존재를 배제할 수 없지만, 우리의 조사에서 더욱 지구적인, 더욱 개연성 있는 해답들 역시 탐사할 필요가 있다. 그럴 경우 우리가 조우하고 있는 현상이 여러 가지 첨단 비밀 군사기술일 가능성의 여지가 생긴다. 만약 상황이 그렇다면, 그 기술은 미군에 속하거나 아니면 중국 혹은 러시아에 속한 기술이다. 51 구역 부근에서 목격된 초기 UFO 가운데 일부는 사실 스텔스기의 초창기 원형이라고 많은 사람들이 믿는다. 그 밖에도 지금은 UFO로 쉽게 오인받을 수 있는 다른 수많은 이국적인 군사기술이 현재 개발되고 있으며, 시간이 지나면 미국의 민주적 무기체계의 주력 무기가 될 것이다. 미국을 기술적으로 능가하려는 유인을 가진 고도의 선진국인 중국이나 러시아가 미국의 세력을 억제하기 위해서 고안한, 모종의 고도로 발전된 첨단 신기술을 비밀리에 개발하고 있다는 것은 충분히 가능성이 있다. UAP의 배경 설명이 무엇이든 우리는 이를 무시할 수 없다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

