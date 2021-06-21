[WT논평] A campaign called “sustainable development” (2)

The United Nations has called for these goals to be fulfilled by 2030. Enter the coronavirus. Enter opportunity.



“In April 2020, the United Nations released a framework for the immediate socio-economic response to COVID-19 as a roadmap to support countries’ path to social and economic recovery,” the United Nations wrote. “It calls for an extraordinary scale-up of international support and political commitment to ensure that people everywhere have access to essential services and social protection.”



That’s under Goal Number Eight, the promotion of “inclusive and sustainable economic growth, employment and decent work for all.”



“The UN Secretary-General has proposed six climate-positive actions for governments to take once they go about building back their economies and societies: green transition … green jobs … green economy … invest in sustainable solutions … confront all climate risks - no country can succeed alone.”



That means the United Nations is calling for far leftists of the world to unite and use the coronavirus to shove through every radical environmental agenda that’s been stalled through the years.



The globalists are counting on fear to be their ultimate friend in this campaign; they’re using this coronavirus crisis to best advantage. Never let a crisis go to waste, as the saying goes.



In America, we have a document called the Constitution that guarantees a limited form of government, that already sets the stage for the equal opportunities for all. The United Nations ought to take an example from America; not the other way around.



The United Nations is using COVID-19 to advance its sustainable development goals and bring them to fruition by 2030. The United Nations is using COVID-19 to take over the world.

‘지속가능한 개발’이라 불리는 운동 (2) 체릴 K 첨리(칼럼니스트) 유엔은 이런 목표가 2030년까지 완수될 것을 촉구했다. 코로나바이러스 입력. 기회 입력. 유엔은 이렇게 썼다. “2020년 4월에 유엔은 각국의 사회적, 경제적 회복의 길을 지원하는 지침으로서 코로나19에 대한 즉각적인 사회·경제적 대응의 기본 틀을 발표했다. 이 기본 틀은 모든 곳의 사람들이 필수적인 공익사업 및 사회적 보호를 받도록 보장하는 국제적 지원과 정치적 약속을 유례없이 확대할 것을 촉구한다.” 그것은 목표 제8호에 따라 “모든 사람들을 위한 폭넓고 지속가능한 경제 성장과 고용 및 괜찮은 일자리” 창출을 촉진한다. “모든 나라 정부가 자국 경제와 사회의 재건을 시작할 때 취할 6개의 기후 친화적인 행동을 유엔 사무총장이 제안했다. 녹색 전환… 녹색 일자리… 녹색 경제… 지속가능한 해결책에 투자… 기후의 모든 위협 요인에 반대 등 개별국가 혼자서는 성공이 불가능한 조치다.” 그것이 의미하는 바는, 과거 여러 해 동안 정지되어 있던 모든 급진적인 환경 의제를 밀어붙이기 위해 세계의 좌파세력이 단결하여 코로나바이러스를 이용하라고 유엔이 촉구하는 것이다. 세계주의자들은 이 운동에서 공포심을 자기네의 최종적인 친구로 기대하고 있다. 그들은 코로나바이러스 위기를 최대한 이용하고 있다. 속담에서 말하듯이 위기를 헛되게 해서는 안 된다. 미국에서 우리는 정부의 제한된 형태를 보장하는 헌법이라고 불리는 문서를 보유하고 있다. 이는 이미 모든 사람들에게 동등한 기회의 무대를 마련한다. 유엔은 미국을 본받을 필요가 있다. 그 반대는 안 된다. 유엔은 자기네 지속가능한 개발의 목표를 촉진하고 2030년까지 목표의 결실을 실현하는 데 코로나19를 이용하고 있다. 유엔은 세계를 장악하기 위해서 코로나19를 이용하고 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △enter:입력하다 △road map:지침, 도로지도 △scale-up:확대, 증가 △inclusive:폭넓은, 포괄적인 △essential services:필수 공익사업 △go about:일 등을 시작하다

