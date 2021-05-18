[WT논평] Resurgence of the Quad (2)

As mentioned, much good effort has been made in the naval domain where U.S. and Indian navies have operated together from Hawaii waters to the Arabian Sea, but there is another domain where the U.S. and India can take the relationship from an informal security dialogue toward an “alliance.” That area is with the two nation’s armies.



In June 2020, PLA forces brutally murdered 20 Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh near the disputed Line of Actual Control border with the PRC.



This event has had a dramatic impact on India like no other event since the 1962 Sino-Indian war. Not only were the Indian people shocked by the blatant brutality of the PLA murdering their soldiers, who were from all parts of India, but it has had a transformational impact on the Indian government.



Not only did the Indian government not back down from the border by reinforcing their positions, they also took swift action to ban close to 60 Chinese applications, including TikTok (that number later rose to close to 200) and it has placed restrictions on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) by Beijing.



These actions, along with increased emphasis on the Quad clearly demonstrate that Delhi is seeking greater cooperation and collaboration in defense against the aggression from the PRC.



In order to help demonstrate America’s commitment, the current administration should be developing a plan to create a routine U.S. Army (and the U.S. Marine Corps) training and exercise program with their Indian counterparts.



The Indian army would greatly benefit from combined training with U.S. Army and other Quad member ground forces, and Mr. Austin’s experience in command of U.S. Central Command would certainly add a sense of credibility to such a program.

쿼드의 부활(2) 제임스 E 파넬(칼럼니스트) 언급된 바와 같이, 하와이 수역에서부터 아라비아해까지 미국과 인도 해군이 합동작전을 펼친 해양 영역에서 많은 좋은 노력이 이루어졌으나 비공식 안보 대화로부터 “동맹”으로 향하기 위해서 관계를 맺을 수 있는 또 다른 영역이 존재한다. 그 영역은 두 나라의 육군이다. 2020년 6월 인민해방군 병력이 인도가 중화인민공화국과 국경을 맞대고 있는 분쟁지역인 실제통제선 부근의 동부 라다크에 있는 칼완 계곡에서 20명의 인도군 병사를 잔인하게 살해했다. 1962년 중국-인도 전쟁 이후 이 사건처럼 인도에 극적인 충격을 준 사건은 없다. 인도 각지에서 온 병사들을 살해한 인민해방군의 노골적인 만행은 인도 국민에게 충격을 주었을 뿐만 아니라 인도 정부에도 변화를 초래하는 충격을 주었다. 인도 정부는 국경에서 물러서지 않고 아군의 진지를 보강했을 뿐만 아니라 또한 틱톡을 포함한 60개(그 수는 나중에 200개 가까이로 급증했다)에 가까운 중국의 앱을 신속하게 금지하는 조치를 취하고 베이징의 외국인 직접투자에 제한도 가했다. 점점 더 강화되는 쿼드의 중시와 더불어 이런 일련의 조치는 델리가 중화인민공화국의 침략에 맞서 국방 분야의 협력과 공동작업의 강화를 모색하고 있다는 사실을 분명하게 보여 준다 미국의 약속 과시를 돕기 위해서 현 행정부는 미국 육군(과 미국 해병대)이 인도의 상대측과 정기적으로 벌이는 군사훈련 및 기동훈련 프로그램을 만드는 계획을 개발할 필요가 있다. 인도 육군은 미국 육군 및 다른 쿼드 회원국 지상군 병력과의 합동훈련으로 큰 이득을 보게 될 것이며 로이드 오스틴 3세 미국 국방장관이 미국 중앙사령부를 지휘한 경험은 그런 프로그램에 대한 신뢰감을 분명히 증대시킬 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

