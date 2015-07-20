[WT논평] ‘Fair and Flat’ cuts taxes for all

랜드 폴 의원이 제안한 일률세제의 장점



스티븐 무어(美 폭스뉴스 기고가)



랜드 폴 상원의원이 목요일에 공정 일률 세금 계획을 발표하여 공화당 대통령 경선의 움직임을 하룻밤 사이에 바꾸었다. 그는 비디오를 통해 그 계획을 이렇게 설명했다. “이것은 지난 100년 중에 소득세 체제를 가장 과감하게 다시 쓴 것이다. 연방 세금 체제를 극적으로 개선했던 로널드 레이건조차도 이처럼 포괄적인 세법 정리를 제안하지 않았다.”



소득세율을 최고 40%, 영업세 35%를 일률적인 14.5%로 내리는 계획은 성장과 일자리에 폭발적으로 친화적이란 설명이 가능하다는 데 의문의 여지가 없다.



14.5%의 세금은 모든 미국인들의 임금과 급여 및 자본이득과 임대료 및 배당소득에 적용될 것이다. 이런 일률적인 세금 부과 계획은 부동산세, 전화세, 인터넷세, 증여세, 모든 관세를 폐지한다. 이 계획은 미국을 세계에서 소득세가 가장 높은 국가 집단에서 빼내 가장 낮은 국가 집단에 집어넣게 된다. 이는 거의 즉시 자본과 일자리를 여타 세계로부터 흡수하여 이 나라 해안으로 가져 올 것이다.



현형 세금제도하에서 미국 국세청은 미국에서 생산되어 해외에 판매되는 모든 제품에 세금을 부과한다. 랜드 상원의원의 계획 아래서는, 제품이 미국에서 생산되어 해외에서 판매될 경우 세금이 적용되지 않는다. 그러나 중국이 판매를 위해 상품을 미국에 들여올 경우에는 14.5%의 세금이 국경에서 적용된다. 이는 미국에 생산과 일자리를 통한 대대적인 보상을 제공한다.



아마도 공정 일률 세금의 가장 강력한 논거는, 이 제도가 현행 미국의 세법 속에 존재하는 특수 이익집단을 위한 각종 구멍 및 할애를 모두 제거하는 것이다. 워싱턴의 세금 로비스트 집단은 멸종위기종이 될 것이며 더 착한 인구집단에게는 그런 일이 일어날 수 없다. 이 계획은 올바르고 공정한 세금정책에서 기본원칙의 핵심인 과세기반 확대 및 세율인하다. 이는 투자 결정이 정치적 계산이 아닌 이익률에 기반을 둔다는 것을 의미한다.



이 계획이 예산적자를 증가시킬 것인가. 이 계획 아래서 10년이 지나면 200만개의 일자리가 추가되고 국내총생산이 10% 증가할 것이라고 세금재단은 말한다. 이는 10년 뒤 미국의 생산이 1년에 대략 2조5000억달러 증가하고 증가된 일자리와 소득이 세수를 증대시킨다는 것을 의미한다.



뉴욕타임스와 여타 기관의 회의론자 일부는 일률 공정 세금이 실행될 수 없다고 불평한다. 홍콩의 실험을 고려해 보라. 반세기도 더 지난 과거에 홍콩은 15% 일률 세제를 채택하여 번영 및 효율적인 세제의 빛나는 모범이 되고 있다. 부분적으로 낮은 세율 및 단순한 세제 덕분에 홍콩은 지금 세계에서 가장 부유한 곳 가운데 하나다.



역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com



▲business tax:영업세 ▲carve-out:할애 ▲strong case:강력한 논거

Rand Paul overnight changed the dynamics of the Republican presidential race on Thursday when he released his Fair and Flat Tax plan. As he said when he unveiled the plan on video: “this is the boldest rewrite of the income tax system in 100 years - and even Ronald Reagan - who dramatically improved the federal tax system - wasn’t proposing this sweeping a cleanup of the tax code.”There can be no doubt that a plan that reduces income tax rates from as high as 40 percent and business taxes from 35 percent down to a flat 14.5 percent rate can only be described as explosively pro-growth and pro-jobs.The 14.5 percent tax would apply to wages, salaries, capital gains, rents, and dividend income. The plan eliminates the estate tax, telephone taxes, Internet taxes, gift taxes and all customs and duties. This plan would take America from being one of the highest income tax rate nations in the world to the lowest. This would suck capital and jobs from the rest of the world almost immediately to these shores.Under the current tax system, the IRS taxes what is produced in America and sold overseas. Under Rand’s plan, when goods are produced on these shores and sold abroad, no tax is applied. But when China brings goods into the United States for sale, a 14.5 percent tax at the border is applied. This will reward production and jobs here - big time.Perhaps the strongest case for the Fair and Flat Tax is that it eliminates all of the special interest loopholes and carve-outs in the tax code. Tax lobbyists in Washington would become an endangered species - and it couldn’t happen to a nicer group of people. This plan is the essence of a fundamental principle of good and fair tax policy: broad base and low rates. This means investment decisions will be based on rates of return, not on political calculations.Would this hike the deficit? The Tax Foundation says 2 million jobs would be added and the GDP would be 10 percent larger after a decade under this plan. This means in a decade the United States would have about $2.5 trillion a year more output, and the added jobs and income will add to tax collections.Some skeptics at The New York Times and elsewhere are complaining that the Flat and Fair Tax can’t work in practice. Consider the Hong Kong experiment. More than half a century ago Hong Kong adopted a 15 percent flat tax and has been a glittering model of prosperity and tax efficiency ever since. Hong Kong is now one of the wealthiest places on the globe thanks in part to low tax rates and tax simplicity.